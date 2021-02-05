Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Stock Position Increased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 42.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,631 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.16% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $10,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert M. Mclaughlin sold 35,000 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $992,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,096.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AXTA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $27.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.05. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.92 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

