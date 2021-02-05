AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) Given a €21.50 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) has been given a €21.50 ($25.29) price objective by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CS. Royal Bank of Canada set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.84 ($29.22) price target on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.50 ($28.82) price target on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €22.96 ($27.01).

Shares of CS stock opened at €19.15 ($22.53) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €19.55 and a 200 day moving average price of €17.79. AXA SA has a 1 year low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 1 year high of €27.69 ($32.58).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

