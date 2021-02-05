Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Avista were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Avista by 71.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Avista by 183.9% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 11,937 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Avista by 10.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 11,482 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avista by 15.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Avista by 9.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avista from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Avista currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

In other news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $42,856.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,864 shares in the company, valued at $851,821.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVA opened at $37.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.01. Avista Co. has a 1-year low of $32.09 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $272.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.10 million. Avista had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 6.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

