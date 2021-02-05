Avestar Capital LLC Sells 9,339 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Avestar Capital LLC lowered its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 52.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,436 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 9,339 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 221.6% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 804 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $2,031,480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $100,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 263,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,229,755.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,367,000 shares of company stock worth $2,051,356,040 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

UBER stock opened at $57.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.23. The stock has a market cap of $102.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $60.03.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.94.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

