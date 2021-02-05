Avestar Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 894 Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Humana by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Humana by 1.5% in the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,866,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Humana by 10.0% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Humana by 31.3% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 20,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens increased their target price on Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Humana from $423.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Humana from $469.00 to $496.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.95.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $385.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.25 and a 1 year high of $474.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $406.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $410.43. The firm has a market cap of $50.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.76 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total transaction of $1,963,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total value of $288,903.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,352.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

