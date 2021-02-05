Avestar Capital LLC Purchases New Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GS. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 19,783 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,217,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 39,393 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Security Asset Management raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 226.2% in the 4th quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 1,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $475,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Barclays upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $362.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $291.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.59.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $293.75 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.85 and a 52-week high of $309.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $101.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $275.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

