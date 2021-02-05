Avestar Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 836 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 975 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 584 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Illumina by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,483 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. grew its stake in Illumina by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 7,014 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.16, for a total value of $891,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 197,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,817,770.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,178,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,837 shares of company stock worth $12,485,137 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $428.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.45, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $386.06 and a 200 day moving average of $346.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.78 and a 1-year high of $453.68.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Guggenheim cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $351.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $333.85.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

