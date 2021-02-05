Avestar Capital LLC Lowers Position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Avestar Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB) by 80.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC owned about 0.45% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 237,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 35,445 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 122,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 9,568 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF stock opened at $20.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.16. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $19.37 and a 52 week high of $21.62.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.