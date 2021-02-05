Avestar Capital LLC Has $593,000 Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 65.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Pfizer by 6.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,069,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,690,763,000 after buying an additional 2,777,676 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,996,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,467,887,000 after purchasing an additional 143,779 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 28,895,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,183,645,000 after purchasing an additional 613,967 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Pfizer by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,944,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $695,255,000 after purchasing an additional 440,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,168,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,895,000 after purchasing an additional 761,980 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer stock opened at $34.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $193.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.88%.

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

