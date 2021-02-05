Avestar Capital LLC Has $393,000 Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,015 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of SAP by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in SAP by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 23,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in SAP by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SAP during the 2nd quarter valued at $764,000.

SAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of SAP from $170.00 to $127.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.25.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $132.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.55. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $90.89 and a twelve month high of $169.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $157.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). SAP had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

