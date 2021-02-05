Avestar Capital LLC Buys Shares of 18,840 Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VALE. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vale in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vale by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vale during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vale during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Vale in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VALE. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Vale from $14.75 to $17.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vale from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.65.

Vale stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.34. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $19.00.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

