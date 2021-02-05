Avestar Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 3,324.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 601,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,361,000 after buying an additional 584,028 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,037,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1,248.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 55,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 51,525 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of MetLife by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 311,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,608,000 after purchasing an additional 49,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 17.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 33,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MetLife from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MetLife has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.27.

Shares of MET opened at $51.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.59. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $53.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.