Avestar Capital LLC Acquires 287 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in Analog Devices by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Analog Devices by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 42,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $150.52 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $162.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.33. The firm has a market cap of $55.59 billion, a PE ratio of 45.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 18,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total transaction of $2,511,186.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $1,483,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,401.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,630 shares of company stock worth $7,614,798 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Analog Devices from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Truist lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.58.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

