Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Avantor from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Avantor from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avantor currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.82.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.06. The stock had a trading volume of 25,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,233,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.02. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 247.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Avantor will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christi Shaw sold 14,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $381,150.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,990.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 36,016,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $893,559,267.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,624,471 shares of company stock valued at $910,119,771. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 50,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 13,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.