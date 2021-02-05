AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Upgraded to B by TheStreet

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AVB. Mizuho raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $174.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.81.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $171.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a PEG ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. AvalonBay Communities has a 12-month low of $118.17 and a 12-month high of $229.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $372,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Rye Brook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 86,676 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.