Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Holdings Increased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $378,511.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,399.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $6,465,996.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,344 shares of company stock valued at $6,947,065. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.94.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $170.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.19. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.11 and a 52-week high of $182.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

