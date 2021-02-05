Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lowered its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,622,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 258.3% in the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 101,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,918,000 after purchasing an additional 73,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 269,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,460,000 after purchasing an additional 155,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $6,465,996.00. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,399.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,344 shares of company stock valued at $6,947,065. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $171.12. The company had a trading volume of 7,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,838. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $73.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.11 and a 52 week high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.94.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.