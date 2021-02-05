Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 59.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9,888.9% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 77.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $93.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.65. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40.

