Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 47,078 Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 410.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,078 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signify Wealth bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $23,675,000. Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 80,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $321,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 240,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,728,000 after purchasing an additional 30,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

ANGL stock opened at $32.41 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.13 and a fifty-two week high of $32.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.28.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.118 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st.

