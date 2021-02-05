AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Short Interest Update

AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 219,600 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the December 31st total of 186,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AEYE. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of AudioEye from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in AudioEye by 223.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AudioEye by 22.5% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AudioEye during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in AudioEye during the third quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AudioEye during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,688,000. 15.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEYE opened at $29.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.95 and a 200-day moving average of $18.86. The firm has a market cap of $297.09 million, a P/E ratio of -47.06 and a beta of 2.08. AudioEye has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $29.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 million. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 30.03% and a negative return on equity of 233.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that AudioEye will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

AudioEye, Inc provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

