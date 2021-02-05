Audioboom Group plc (BOOM.L) (LON:BOOM) Insider Stuart Last Buys 2,747 Shares

Audioboom Group plc (BOOM.L) (LON:BOOM) insider Stuart Last purchased 2,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 288 ($3.76) per share, with a total value of £7,911.36 ($10,336.24).

On Thursday, January 28th, Stuart Last bought 2,071 shares of Audioboom Group plc (BOOM.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.78) per share, with a total value of £5,985.19 ($7,819.69).

Audioboom Group plc (BOOM.L) stock opened at GBX 287.50 ($3.76) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £45.06 million and a P/E ratio of -6.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 255.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 203.77. Audioboom Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 125 ($1.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 346 ($4.52).

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United states. Its platform allows partners to embed, share through social channels, and re-syndicate their content; and to monetize their audio through live in-reads, as well as the dynamic insertion of pre, mid, and post roll audio adverts and video ads.

