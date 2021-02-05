ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.80.

ATSAF stock opened at $20.23 on Thursday. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $21.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.21.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS SUPERTRAK, a modular conveyor solution; ATS SUPERTRAK micro transport platform; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; sortimat Workliner tray handling technology solution; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system; and Illuminate, a factory floor management system.

