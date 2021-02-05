ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) (TSE:ATA) Hits New 12-Month High at $27.76

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) (TSE:ATA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$27.76 and last traded at C$26.87, with a volume of 176436 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$22.78.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TD Securities boosted their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76. The firm has a market cap of C$2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$23.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$19.85.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) (TSE:ATA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$335.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$331.07 million. As a group, analysts predict that ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. will post 1.3824242 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) (TSE:ATA)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS SUPERTRAK, a modular conveyor solution; ATS SUPERTRAK micro transport platform; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; sortimat Workliner tray handling technology solution; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system; and Illuminate, a factory floor management system.

