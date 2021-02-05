Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Shares Gap Up to $2.80

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.80, but opened at $3.11. Atossa Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.16, with a volume of 307,980 shares.

The company has a market cap of $309.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.11.

Get Atossa Therapeutics alerts:

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.01.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atossa Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) by 119,497.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,447 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.27% of Atossa Therapeutics worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATOS)

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc develops and markets medical devices, laboratory tests, and therapeutics to address breast health conditions in the United States. The company's lead program is the development of Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen which is in Phase II studies to treat and prevent breast cancer.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Atossa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atossa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.