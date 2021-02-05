Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Shares Gap Up to $2.80

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.80, but opened at $3.11. Atossa Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.16, with a volume of 307,980 shares.
The company has a market cap of $309.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.11.
Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.01.
Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATOS)
Atossa Therapeutics, Inc develops and markets medical devices, laboratory tests, and therapeutics to address breast health conditions in the United States. The company's lead program is the development of Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen which is in Phase II studies to treat and prevent breast cancer.
