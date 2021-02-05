Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.90-5.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.03. Atmos Energy also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 4.90-5.10 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ATO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,595. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. Atmos Energy has a twelve month low of $77.92 and a twelve month high of $121.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.20 and a 200 day moving average of $96.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $914.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.11 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atmos Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $105.93.

In related news, Director Richard A. Sampson acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.41 per share, with a total value of $48,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

