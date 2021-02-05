Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Stake Lifted by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,069 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned about 0.14% of Atmos Energy worth $16,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 16,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 50,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,832,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 14,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 973,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,897,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

In other news, Director Richard A. Sampson acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.41 per share, for a total transaction of $48,705.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ATO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Atmos Energy from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.93.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $88.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.47. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.92 and a fifty-two week high of $121.08.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $914.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.11 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.97%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.