Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000.

IJH stock opened at $244.52 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $117.87 and a 12-month high of $247.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $236.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.83.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

