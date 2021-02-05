Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 554 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp cut its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.13.

NYSE OTIS opened at $63.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.04. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $68.21.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.51 per share, with a total value of $32,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,265. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

