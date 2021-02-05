Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Increases Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,331 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Aspiriant LLC raised its position in The Boeing by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in The Boeing by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 13,581 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in The Boeing by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 61,636 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $13,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. 140166 increased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.65.

In other The Boeing news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA opened at $210.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $122.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $349.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.81.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.