Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $562,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. TL Private Wealth raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 24,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 43,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $70.49 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.24.

