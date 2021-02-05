Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $361,000 Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp cut its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,515 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,396 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,936.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BK. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.03.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $42.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $47.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

