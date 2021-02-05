Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $1.42 Million Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in The Allstate by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 34,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,293,000. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Allstate by 694.7% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,905,000 after buying an additional 54,910 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALL opened at $107.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $125.92. The stock has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. Analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of The Allstate in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.53.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

