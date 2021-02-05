Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Buys New Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 455.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,184,000 after purchasing an additional 170,846 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,249,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,086,000 after purchasing an additional 89,877 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 124,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,493,000 after purchasing an additional 71,404 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,807,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,041,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $221.12 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $106.07 and a fifty-two week high of $221.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.24.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.