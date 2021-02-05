Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Acquires 1,000 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 568.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 89.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 24.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $83.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.83. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $59.11 and a 52-week high of $99.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.29. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 38.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.60.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

