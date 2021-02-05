Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Astronics Corporation is a manufacturer of specialized lighting and electronics for the cockpit, cabin and exteriors of military, commercial transport and private business jet aircraft. A major lighting and electronics supplier to the aircraft industry, its strategy is to expand from a components and subsystems supplier to an aircraft lighting systems integrator, increasing the value and content it provides to various aircraft platforms. Luminescent Systems Inc. is Astronics’ primary operating subsidiary which produces its aerospace and defense products. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Truist upgraded Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, CJS Securities raised Astronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Shares of Astronics stock opened at $14.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $431.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Astronics has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $26.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 156.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Astronics during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Astronics during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astronics during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 50.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defence, and electronic industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

