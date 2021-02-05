AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 117.8% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 119,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after acquiring an additional 64,419 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 67,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at about $1,221,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $647,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at about $141,000. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $50.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.96. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $64.94. The company has a market cap of $132.17 billion, a PE ratio of 52.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZN has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.80.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

