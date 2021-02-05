Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 82,750 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 64.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 82,750 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.09% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $10,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRTX. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 2,326.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 4,653 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $320,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 114,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,981,000 after purchasing an additional 14,311 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 133,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,107,000 after purchasing an additional 23,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

MRTX opened at $200.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $217.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.66. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $249.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.03 and a beta of 1.64.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.21 million. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1053.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRTX. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America lowered Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $152.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.07.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,078 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total value of $449,533.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,728,541.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 538 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.39, for a total value of $113,189.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,403.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,842 shares of company stock worth $19,183,048 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

