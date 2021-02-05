Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $10.49 Million in Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 233,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,494,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.27% of Wyndham Destinations as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 111,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 7.2% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wyndham Destinations alerts:

WYND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Wyndham Destinations from $41.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Wyndham Destinations from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.26.

Wyndham Destinations stock opened at $49.39 on Friday. Wyndham Destinations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.74 and a 12-month high of $50.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -411.55 and a beta of 1.84.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $1,083,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 619,301 shares in the company, valued at $26,834,312.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Destinations Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Destinations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Destinations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.