Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 215.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,971 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.41% of Green Dot worth $12,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Green Dot during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Green Dot during the 3rd quarter worth $159,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Green Dot during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Green Dot by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Green Dot news, Director J Chris Brewster sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $282,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,784.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 687,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total transaction of $35,715,365.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,358.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 870,739 shares of company stock worth $46,605,928. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GDOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up from $63.00) on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities lowered shares of Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Green Dot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.45.

GDOT stock opened at $55.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.29 and a beta of 0.95. Green Dot Co. has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $64.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.59.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.66 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Dot Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

