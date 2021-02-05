Aspiriant LLC Sells 406 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Aspiriant LLC lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total value of $4,827,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,145,401.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,109 shares of company stock valued at $10,744,659 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PayPal from $234.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.24.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $14.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $266.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 644,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,883,859. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.68. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $254.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $311.95 billion, a PE ratio of 100.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

