Aspiriant LLC Sells 1,202 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Aspiriant LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 43.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OEF. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Truehand Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $178.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.21 and a 200-day moving average of $162.07. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $101.87 and a 52 week high of $178.25.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

