Aspiriant LLC Sells 104 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Aspiriant LLC decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $30,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $340.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $337.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.47. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $367.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total transaction of $56,236,501.62. Insiders sold a total of 621,342 shares of company stock worth $203,169,471 in the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.42.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

