Aspiriant LLC Decreases Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Aspiriant LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 81.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,115 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NET. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,245,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth about $646,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth about $337,000. 54.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NET opened at $83.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of -212.92 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.05. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $88.77.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $114.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.18 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. Cloudflare’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

NET has been the subject of several recent research reports. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Cloudflare from $30.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $4,382,005.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 7,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $530,204.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,710.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,219,506 shares of company stock valued at $86,462,715 in the last 90 days. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

