ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Short Interest Up 15.0% in January

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the December 31st total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 790,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ASML from $524.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.40.

Get ASML alerts:

NASDAQ ASML opened at $555.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.18 billion, a PE ratio of 62.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $514.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $421.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.99. ASML has a 1-year low of $191.25 and a 1-year high of $573.80.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ASML will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $1.8864 dividend. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. ASML’s payout ratio is 34.40%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1,733.3% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 241.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 82 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.