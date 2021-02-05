Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Posts Earnings Results

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $552.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Ashland Global’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ASH stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,650,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,175. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.35. Ashland Global has a 12 month low of $38.88 and a 12 month high of $89.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is 39.29%.

In other news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $325,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 938 shares in the company, valued at $75,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Peter Ganz sold 2,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $193,545.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,153,524.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $695,626 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ASH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.40.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

