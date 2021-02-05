Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($14.75) Per Share (NYSE:AHT)

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report released on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of ($14.75) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($14.11). B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.93) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.22.

AHT opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25. The company has a market capitalization of $155.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average of $2.81.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Avory & Company LLC acquired a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 7,638.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 129,861 shares in the last quarter. 6.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

