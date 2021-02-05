Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Trading 5.5% Higher After Dividend Announcement

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)’s stock price traded up 5.5% on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $52.71 and last traded at $52.36. 1,053,885 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 594,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.62.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.34%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.61.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $261.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.33 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 179.65% and a net margin of 21.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 162.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. 66.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

