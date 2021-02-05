Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW.L) (LON:ARW) Shares Gap Down to $224.00

Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW.L) (LON:ARW) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $224.00, but opened at $215.50. Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW.L) shares last traded at $220.72, with a volume of 631,741 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW.L) in a report on Monday.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 198.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 142.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,255.66, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of £395.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10.

Arrow Global Group plc identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom and internationally. It also engages in the debt purchase, and asset management servicing business.

