Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Sells 2,913 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,913 shares during the period. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 25,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,046,000. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $48.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $204.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $63.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.52.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

