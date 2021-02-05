Arizona State Retirement System Sells 4,664 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,536 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,664 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Fortive were worth $6,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Fortive by 76.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Fortive during the third quarter worth $39,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortive by 25.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FTV shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Fortive from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Fortive from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

NYSE FTV opened at $66.08 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.05%.

In other Fortive news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 56,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $4,009,209.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,339,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

